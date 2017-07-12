× Woman found not guilty of murdering ex-husband

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A jury found an Indianapolis woman not guilty of murder in the death of her ex-husband.

Brittni Martin was taken into custody after the shooting occurred on Oct. 15, 2016 in the 7200 block of East 13th St. around 12:30 a.m.

Court documents show Martin called 911 to report she shot her husband, 40-year-old Jack Martin, because he tried to shoot her first.

When police arrived, they found Martin and her mother at the home. Martin told them she came home to get some clothes and got into an argument with her husband. She said he then pointed a gun at her head, and she responded by wrestling the gun away from him and shooting him.

Police didn’t see any visible signs of a struggle at the home, and Jack was found lying on his back in a bed. There was an empty firearm holster on the floor at the foot of the bed. Investigators said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his right temple.

When she called 911, she told dispatchers “it was gonna be him or me.”

Their 7-year-old daughter was asleep inside the home at the time.