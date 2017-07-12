The Nook by Northside brings “whimsical” artisan pizzas to Broad Ripple neighborhood

Broad Ripple has long been known as a hot-spot for great nightlife, food, local business. And if you enjoy restaurants like Delicia, Northside Social, and La Mulita, The Nook will be right up your alley since it’s brought to you by the same owners. Opening almost six months ago, The Nook, located at 6513 N. College Avenue, is already racking up rave reviews on Yelp for their artisan pizza and shareable dishes.

“As soon as you walk through the door, you get this cozy vibe, small, intimate tables, great for date nights because you can share dishes and that makes it ideal for small groups,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

“Cozy” is exactly what you think of when you hear the word “Nook.” And that’s just what you get when you step inside the perfectly-named Nook by Northside. Here, executive chef Dean Sample puts his own spin on artisan pizza. You can opt for something more traditional or adventurous while customizing your own pizza, or you can check out their ever-changing menu and pie of the week for something a little different.

“For us, we try to do some more whimsical things, whimsical names, different kinds of ingredients that you typically wouldn’t see,” said Sample.

For instance, the Mean Green pizza is topped with smoked chicken, creamy spinach sauce, jalapenos, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Or the burrata, made with andouille sausage, is already a big favorite with Yelpers.

“A typical bolognese stewed for a long time, but we roast the tomatoes, we use our mornay sauce in there as well so there’s kind of a build-up of that. The burrata is a stuffed mozzarella that we put on top and once we bake that it kind of melts and that’s served with focaccia bread,” Sample explained.

Plus, The Nook sources lots of local ingredients like Dewig Meats, Miller’s Amish Chicken, and produce from Annabelle’s Garden. Or if you’re looking for something a little lighter, they also offer some great sharable-sized salads.

Insight from Yelpers:

· Yelpers love the pizza and pies that they offer, coining it as a “craft pizza” type of restaurant.

· The Nook by Northside love the vibe and atmosphere of the restaurant, claiming that it would be a perfect intimate date night or a great place to catch up with a small group of friends over wine, beer, pizza, and/or shareable sides.

· Yelpers suggest sharing the salads with your party as they are the perfect size for about two people to enjoy, but too big for one person.

· They have a beautiful patio right outside of the restaurant, so it’s perfect for the spring and summer weather!

· Take-out is available, but Yelpers can’t get enough of the five-star service the restaurant gives customers.

“The most popular is our chopped salad, which is romaine, it has salami, pepperoni, pickled red onions, olives, cucumbers,” Sample said.

Then, finish things off with some wine or gelato inside or on the patio.

The Nook by Northside is open from 4:30-9:30 PM during the week and Friday and Saturday from 4:30-10:30 PM. They’re also family friendly, so feel free to bring the kids.

You can check out The Nook by Northside on Yelp or on their website for more information. You can also connect with them via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook,

