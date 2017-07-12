SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties until 7:30 p.m.

Red Bull Rallycross makes its Indianapolis debut

Posted 6:17 pm, July 12, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Red Bull Global Rallycross made its Indianapolis debut last weekend.

For a bunch of drivers, their teams deemed it a local race.

Teams affiliated with IndyCar like Andretti, Herta, Dreyer and Reinbold, and Rahal Letterman and Lanigan were at the track to complete in the new event.

Former Indy 500 champ Buddy Rice was on-hand as Dreyer and Reinbold's Director of Competition.

Driver Scott Speed won the race with a best lap time of 45.835. He completed the race with a total time of 7:42.478.

Andretti Rallycross finished first and second in this year's event.

The next race is taking place in Atlantic City, N.J. on Aug. 13.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s