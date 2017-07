× Police searching for missing woman last seen Tuesday in Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Police in Westfield are searching for a missing woman.

Pamela Hamer, 56, was last known to be in Indianapolis on Tuesday. She drives a green 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with Indiana license plate XON990.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information on Hamer or her vehicle is asked to call 911.

Note: The pictured vehicle is the same model and color as Hamer’s, but is not a photo of her exact car.