Police arrest Noblesville man after Fortville car lot investigated for fraud

FORTVILLE, Ind. – The Fortville Police Department have arrested a 38-year-old Noblesville man after a car lot was reportedly investigated for fraud.

Daniel Trappe, 38, was arrested after police said they were first notified in December 2015 that the lot was not sending titles to the customers after they had purchased a vehicle.

Customers reportedly made complaints of several other discrepancies while doing business with Trappe, according to police.

After an investigation, detectives said they determined the business was not giving vehicle titles to customers in accordance with state law as well as forging other documents.

Trappe has been charged with corrupt business influence, six counts of theft, six counts of forgery, eleven counts of failure to deliver a title and four counts of issuing an altered or false interim plate.

Police say Trappe is currently serving time for an unrelated rime in Marion County.