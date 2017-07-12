Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parke, Clay, Vermillion and Vigo counties until 6:15 p.m.

PHOTOS: Window washer rescued from 8th floor of Eskenazi building in downtown Indianapolis

Posted 4:55 pm, July 12, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters rescued a window washer from outside the eighth floor of a downtown Indianapolis building Wednesday.

Crews were called to the Eskenazi Health building in the 700 block of Eskenazi Ave. at 11:35 a.m.

Rescuers began descending from the roof around 11:42 a.m. and were able to secure him by 12:03 p.m. The man was on the roof by 12:07 p.m.

IFD says the window washer is an employee of American National Skyline and he’s worked there for two years.

The man told authorities that a control button stopped working on his lift, causing the machine to stop.

There were no reported injuries during the rescue.

Just last month, two other men had to be rescued from a rig outside the OneAmerica tower.

