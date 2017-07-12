Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Clinton, Montgomery and Tipton counties until 5 p.m.

Oklahoma fugitive arrested in Lafayette after police receive tip

Posted 4:26 pm, July 12, 2017

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities in Lafayette arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after a police department in Oklahoma advised them to where he was staying.

Donald George, 30, was deemed a fugitive after he allegedly moved from Oklahoma wanted on nine counts of forcible sodomy with a child.

The Seminole Police Department in Oklahoma recently contacted the Lafayette police with information that George was staying at a residence in the 2500 block of Iroquois Trail in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department located George and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Sagamore Pkwy South and S. Creasy Lane.

George was reportedly arrested without incident and was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

There were no local charges, according to police.

He faces nine counts of forcible sodomy with a child under 14 and two counts of lewd and indecent acts against a child.

