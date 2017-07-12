Two people fatally shot on near northeast side of Indianapolis, police say

Posted 11:33 am, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 12:01PM, July 12, 2017

Photo from scene on July 12, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double fatal shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

The shooting occurred just after 11:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Caroline Avenue near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Police tell CBS4 that two people were shot and killed. We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story with more information when it is made available.

