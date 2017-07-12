IFD makes 18th water rescue in 19 days with Mud Creek run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department made its 18th water rescue within the past 19 days on Wednesday.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene near the 8800 block of Sargent Rd. around 4:23 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 21-year-old kayaker in a tree above Mud Creek.

First responders had the kayaker in a boat and on shore by 4:57 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The man was checked out by a medic on the scene. He was uninjured and released.

Authorities are urging central Indiana residents to stay off waterways due to dangerous conditions caused by recent storms.

