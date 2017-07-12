× Hazy, hot and humid today with storms returning on Thursday

The heat and the humidity will be the BIG story of today. The air temperature will get close to 90 but it will FEEL like 95 due to the high humidity. Luckily we’ll give the high water some time to recede today because we’ll stay 100% dry through tonight.

It will be dry, hot and humid for Canal Nights at the Indiana State Museum tonight. This event runs from 6-8pm and it is free and family friendly.

Our severe weather chances and heavy rain chances returns on Thursday. All of central Indiana is already in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms on Thursday for storms that will develop by the mid-late afternoon and early evening hours. Damaging wind gusts will be our primary threat.

A few showers may linger into Friday morning, but we’ll be DRY for Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. It will also be more comfortable and less humid this weekend. Thunderstorm chances return on Sunday, but we’ll still see a lot more dry time than wet.

Humidity remains comfortable into early next week.