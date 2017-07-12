Flooding issues continue in Johnson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- Parts of Johnson County are still under water on Wednesday morning following Tuesday's storms.

Franklin Action Park and Province Park were some of the areas with significant standing water on Wednesday.

The Parkside Apartments and Northwood Apartments in Franklin had to be evacuated during the flooding. Some of the residents stayed at Franklin Middle School overnight, where the Red Cross set up a shelter.

Officials closed the Johnson County West Annex Building on Wednesday as well due to overnight flooding in the basement.

Johnson County Emergency Management officials say there were at 17 calls for water rescues total, and lightning hit at least seven homes in the area.