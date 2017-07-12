× Compromise reached over bridge connecting Fishers to Noblesville

FISHERS, Ind. — After neighbors pushed the state to add sidewalks to a bridge connecting Fishers and Noblesville, a compromise has been reached.

In a statement, an Indiana Department of Transportation spokesperson said that pedestrian access would be added to the Brooks School Road bridge next year.

INDOT demolished the bridge earlier this summer as part of larger I-69 corridor improvements. Neighbors told CBS4 that they assumed the new bridge would include sidewalks, and were shocked when they learned it would not.

Brooks School Road in that area connects Fishers to the popular Hamilton Town Center shopping area in Noblesville. New sidewalks were installed on the Noblesville side, leaving the bridge as the only portion in the corridor without pedestrian access.

The city of Fishers and INDOT told CBS4 last month that they were working together to figure out if any options could be explored last-minute to add sidewalks. INDOT said, ultimately, it could not add them now without pushing back the project, which has closed the bridge through summer.

The compromise includes a plan to make temporary modifications to the bridge, so that pedestrian access can be added next year.

Here is the full statement released by INDOT: