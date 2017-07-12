× A risk for severe storms Thursday

Central Indiana will see a risk for severe storms on Thursday.

The first wave will develop by sunrise and heavy rain is likely for the morning rush hour. Storms will taper off by mid-morning before developing again during the afternoon. Heavy rain is likely across the state and a Flash Flood Watch continues through Friday morning.

Rain will taper off Friday and dry weather will return for the weekend.

Two waves of strong to severe storms will move across the area Thursday.

Severe storms will be possible Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Friday morning.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have a sunny, less humid Saturday.

A few isolated t-storms will be possible late Sunday.

We’ll have a sunny, warm Monday.