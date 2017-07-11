Young man with special needs beaten and robbed on his front porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Police are looking for the thieves who attacked a young man with special needs. 23-year old, Michael didn’t want to give out his last name and didn’t want us to show his face on camera.

Around 11 o’clock Sunday night, Michael told police he heard a woman at the front door of his apartment. The woman supposedly was using a lost earring as an excuse for Michael to let her inside his apartment. Michael told us he didn’t let her. He didn’t know who she was and he didn’t have her earring.

“I heard what sounded like her trying to kick the door down and then probably a few seconds later it wasn’t kicking anymore it was like someone was banging, like shoulder ramming the door,” explains Michael, robbery victim.

When Michael heard a man’s voice, he warned the couple that he was going to call the police. Seconds later, the man and woman busted through his front door.

“I told him I don’t have any money. He hit me with the gun and took my phone and just ran off into the night,” explains Michael.

Michel is Ebony Jackson’s youngest brother. He has special needs. Michael isn’t able to drive and walks to and from work. This northwest side apartment is the first time he’s lived on his own.

“It was a hurtful feeling. The first thing I did was look up to the air and thank God because it could’ve been worse,” explains Ebony Jackson, Michael’s sister.

Jackson shared pictures of blood splattered on her brother’s front porch and bloody handprints stained on living room furniture.

“I just think the person that did it is a scum bag,” explains Jackson.

Michael doesn’t know why these thieves picked his place. The thieves stole two things: Michael’s phone and a piece of his independence.

“They’re basically willing to take anything regardless of what it is and not think twice and not care about who gets hurt in the process.

If you know anything that could help police track down these two thieves, call Crime Stoppers.