Young boy sent to hospital after being pulled from body of water in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities say a young boy was pulled from a body of water in Cass County Tuesday evening.

Officials say the body of water is located near State Road 18 in the Galveston area.

The boy was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo. His name, age and condition are unknown at this time.

Cass County was one of multiple counties hit hard by Monday’s severe weather. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area.

