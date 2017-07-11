× Tornadoes touched down Monday night

Severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings for Cass, Carroll, Howard, Miami and Wabash counties Monday night. Funnel clouds were sighted and there tornado touchdowns posted on social media. There were six reports of tornadoes and numerous instances of trees and power lined downed. While there were many reports of damaged building and homes, there no reports of injuries or fatalities. Also, 3-6″ of rain fell across central Indiana Monday night causing widespread flash flooding.

There were six tornado reports Monday night.

Up to six inches of rain fell.

A Flash Flood Watch will likely be extended overnight.

More storms are likely Tuesday afternoon.

Expect a daily chance for rain through the end of the week.