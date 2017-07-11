Sprinkler system credited with saving west side church from fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The sprinkler system at an Indianapolis church prevented a fire from destroying the building.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the fire broke out around 10:20 p.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church and Christian Academy, 220 Country Club Rd.

Firefighters arrived at the building for an automatic fire alarm and upgraded the initial call to a full response.

Crews found smoke in one wing of the church and eventually located a fire in a single classroom that had been contained by the building’s sprinkler system.

Some areas of the church sustained smoke and water damage. Investigators traced the origin of the fire to a faulty power strip.

No one was hurt and damaged was estimated at $25,000.