Social justice organization speaks out after learning of FBI investigation into police-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Community members responded Tuesday after Indianapolis’ police chief confirmed there is an open FBI investigation into the police shooting death of Aaron Bailey.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Bryan Roach said he requested the parallel investigation, the first in IMPD history. He claims the move is meant to help restore trust between the community and IMPD.

“We know and we have seen in the past that IMPD protects its own,” said Dominic Dorsey, president of social justice organization Don’t Sleep. “Police departments protect their own.”

The chief maintains he has every confidence in IMPD’s internal investigation, but Dorsey is one of many community members who don’t. In the wake of Bailey’s shooting, they called on Roach to have an independent investigation.

Bailey was shot by two officers during a traffic stop at the end of June.

In a statement, the bureau said in part, “The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner.”

For their investigation, they’ll be provided with the evidence IMPD investigators have gathered.

“IMPD Is confident that they can do an exemplary job in making sure that all stones won’t be left unturned and that they’ll cross every ‘T’ and dot every ‘I’, but we need to make sure that the FBI is going to take the same approach,” said Dorsey.

Chief Roach declined to talk on camera, but reiterated to CBS4 that nothing has been determined yet. He also added that both officers who shot Aaron Bailey are cooperating with lawyers and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

There is no timeline yet for when the investigations will be complete.