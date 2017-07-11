Flash Flood Watch issued for most of central Indiana as more rain moves through the area

Several cities in central Indiana named safest places to live in the state

Posted 8:25 am, July 11, 2017, by

A small community in northern Indiana can claim big bragging rights. Ligonier has been named the “Safest City in Indiana,” according to safety organization SafeWise.

SafeWise identifies the safest cities in Indiana by reviewing the 2015 FBI Crime Report statistics and population data. All cities with fewer than 4,000 residents are eliminated.

The list was chosen based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) in each city.

There were multiple central Indiana communities that can pride themselves in making the list of top 20 safest cities, including Zionsville at number two and Carmel at number 6.

Below is the complete list of cities:

  1. Ligonier
  2. Zionsville
  3. Berne
  4. St. John
  5. Lowell
  6. Carmel
  7. New Whiteland
  8. Porter
  9. Fishers
  10. Jasper
  11. Dyer
  12. Westfield
  13. Chesterton
  14. Lawrenceburg
  15. Batesville
  16. Brownsburg
  17. Valparaiso
  18. Bremen
  19. Cedar Lake
  20. Danville

