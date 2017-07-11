× Several cities in central Indiana named safest places to live in the state

A small community in northern Indiana can claim big bragging rights. Ligonier has been named the “Safest City in Indiana,” according to safety organization SafeWise.

SafeWise identifies the safest cities in Indiana by reviewing the 2015 FBI Crime Report statistics and population data. All cities with fewer than 4,000 residents are eliminated.

The list was chosen based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) in each city.

There were multiple central Indiana communities that can pride themselves in making the list of top 20 safest cities, including Zionsville at number two and Carmel at number 6.

Below is the complete list of cities: