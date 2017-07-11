× Officials find hundreds of emaciated animals and dozens that were dead at Delaware County Farm

DALEVILLE, IND. – More than 100 animals are being removed from a Delaware County farm. The animal welfare investigation comes after officials tell FOX59 News they found hundreds of emaciated animals and dozens that were dead.

“It is incredibly overwhelming,” said the City of Muncie and Delaware County Animal Care and Services Director Phil Peckinpaugh.

Animal care and service workers removed more than 100 goats, pigs, cows, and horses from a Daleville farm.

“It is a dark, debris-filled, feces filled barn,” said Peckinpaugh.

Some of the animals were so weak; workers used tarps to carry them to the truck.

“Everybody is going to have to be treated individually and everybody is going to have to be dewormed…that is the biggest thing. We have seen a lot of animals that are skeletal and emaciated,” said Peckinpaugh.

Many animals never made it out of the barn.

“I would say there are at least 20 dead animals on the property and that is a conservative estimate. We just keep finding more,” said Peckinpaugh.

Animal Care and Services says an anonymous tip led them to the farm. At this point, officials do not know how long the animals were suffering. Phil Peckinpaugh, the director of City of Muncie and Delaware County Animal Care and Services tells me the owner of this farm also has a second property where many more sick animals were found earlier this week.

“I think he probably started with the best intentions just like a lot of people do. It just really got out of hand,” said Peckinpaugh.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the owner. Now the workers are focused on caring for these sick animals, before more die.

“It takes a lot of money and a lot of resources to keep a farm like this going and unfortunately this gentleman could not do it,” said Peckinpaugh.

Officials say the owner of the property is cooperating. Workers plan to remove all of the animals from this farm to a nearby location by tonight. This is going to cost the shelter a lot of money, so if you are interested in helping out head to our website for more info on how to donate.