Flash Flood Warning for Brown, Hendricks, Johnson, Morgan, Putnam and Shelby counties until 5:30 p.m.

NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Carroll County Monday, continued to Cass County

Posted 3:12 pm, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 03:38PM, July 11, 2017

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.-- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Carroll County Monday.

The tornado touched down in eastern Carroll County around 7:53 p.m., according to NWS. It had winds around 75 mph. It came down about two miles north of Deer Creek and continued eastward into Cass County, south of Logansport.

An EF-0 tornado indicates a "weak" system with winds between 65-85 mph. No fatalities were reported. NWS says when the tornado passed into Cass County, it produced EF-1 level damage.

Several tornado warnings were issued Monday night. You can see photos provided by viewers below.

