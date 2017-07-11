More storms likely today with additional flooding possible, followed by 90s on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had a very active night of weather with several tornado reports up across Cass, Miami, Wabash and Huntington counties. The National Weather Service will send out survey teams to these areas today to assess the damage and determine if it was indeed from a tornado. We will update you throughout the day as we learn more.

Flooding was also a major problem overnight. Southern Cass and northern Howard counties saw over 6" of rain and water rescues were taking place as a result this morning. Remember, turn around, don't drown! It only takes 2 feet of water to submerge all vehicles.

The threat for flooding is NOT over. A Flash Flood WATCH has been posted for the counties shaded in green because more thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and will have the potential to produce some very locally heavy rainfall. 2-4" may fall underneath some of these storms later today which will pose some flooding risk.

It will be another warm and humid day with spotty thunderstorms. Locally torrential rain is likely, but we'll also see many dry hours. Our biggest threat is flooding. Thunderstorms will pop during the heat of the day by the mid-afternoon.

We'll get a break from the storms on Wednesday before more return on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be mostly dry with only an isolated T-shower chance on Sunday.