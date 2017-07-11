Indiana stores among those closing as Gymboree files for bankruptcy

Posted 9:58 pm, July 11, 2017

(File photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 stores as its works to restructure in bankruptcy. This includes five Indiana stores.

The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it’s mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. It also operates Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.

Stores in the following Indiana locations are set to close:

  • Gymboree at College Mall in Bloomington
  • Crazy 8 at College Mall in Bloomington
  • Gymboree at Eastland Mall in Evansville
  • Gymboree at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood
  • Gymboree  at Southlake Mall in Merrillville

