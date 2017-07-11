× From tornadoes and heavy rain to a warm up

Hoosiers have dealt with a very active weather pattern for central Indiana to start the work week. Two tornadoes touched down Monday night and that was followed by record rainfall on Tuesday. 4-6″ of rain fell across the state and a Flash Flood Watch continues through the evening.

The storm system that caused the turbulent weather has moved east and now another change is on the way. Gusty southerly winds will bring a warm up for Wednesday. Highs will be near 90 and the warmer air and higher humidity will combine to give us heat index values between 90 and 97 degrees.

We’ll stay dry on Wednesday but more rain and t-storms will soak us on Thursday and Friday.

The good news is sunshine returns this weekend along with milder temperatures and lower humidity. A dry stretch that begins Saturday could last for four days.

Heavy rain soaked central Indiana on Tuesday.

Indianapolis set a rainfall record on Tuesday.

4-6″ of rain fell statewide.

A Flash Flood Watch continues until Midnight

Central Indiana has had 12 tornadoes so far this year.

More rain is likely Thursday through Friday.