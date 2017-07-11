Former caregiver pleads guilty to attempted murder of handicapped woman in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A former caregiver has entered a blind plea deal in connection with an attempted murder-suicide in Shelby County.

Prosecuting attorney Brad Landwerlen says Angela York pleaded guilty to attempted murder, neglect of a dependent, and attempted killed of a domestic animal.

York was arrested in June 2016. Court documents say she crashed a van on I-74 in hopes of killing herself and Paula Holtsclaw, a mentally and physically handicapped woman she was paid to care for.

Authorities say York admitted that she thought the crash would break both of their necks and kill them, which was her goal. She also reportedly wanted to kill a dog in the car, hoping it would be reunited with its owner, who had recently died of cancer.

Holtsclaw, who was already severly handicapped, survived the crash, but suffered serious injuries.

York will be sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors say she faces between 20 and 40 years in prison.

