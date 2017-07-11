Columbus police use Taser to subdue man accused of biting officer’s arm

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police arrested a man accused of biting an officer in the arm during an incident Monday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Phoenix Court around 12:30 p.m. Monday in response to an unresponsive man inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as Christopher A. Riddle, 38, Columbus, inside his car. Officers also spotted a large knife, a baseball bat and drug paraphernalia.

Officers woke up Riddle, who then resisted arrest and struggled with officers as they tried to put him in handcuffs, police said. During the ensuing scuffle, police said Riddle bit an officer in the arm. Officers deployed a Taser to subdue him and took him into custody.

That wasn’t the end of it, however. According to police, people in a nearby apartment voiced threats against officers as they tried to arrest Riddle. Officers located Jayson D. Ackenback, 33, Columbus, hiding inside a closet and took him into custody on a parole warrant.

Riddle was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement causing injury, possession of a syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also had an arrest warrant out of Marion County for a probation violation on charges of felony narcotics dealing and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.