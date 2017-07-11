× Chase through Boone, Clinton and Tippecanoe counties ends in crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A police chase that started in Boone County ended with a crash in Tippecanoe County Monday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. Monday to the 145 mile marker of I-65 northbound to reports of a disabled vehicle in the slow lane.

Deputies found a gold four-door Oldsmobile with its emergency flashers on. When deputies pulled behind the vehicle, the car took off, straddling the lanes on I-65 northbound. Deputies pursued and activated their emergency lights, but it was clear the car wasn’t going to stop.

The Oldsmobile picked up speed, continuing northbound on I-65 through Boone County. It continued through Clinton County and eventually made it to Tippecanoe County. Near mile marker 171, the interstate narrowed to one lane due to construction work.

The Oldsmobile rammed the back of a black Nissan SUV multiple time, causing it to hit a concrete barrier and flip onto its side. The driver and passenger in the Nissan, identified as Daja and Deandre Phillips of Cincinnati, Ohio, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Boone County deputies stopped their pursuit to attend to the injured crash victims.

Tippecanoe County deputies later located and stopped the Oldsmobile, which was driven by Ioannis Apostolidis, 55, Indianapolis. Deputies took him into custody after another pursuit ended in a crash. Apostolidis was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail. Charges are pending.