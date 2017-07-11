Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew, Decatur, Johnson, Rush and Shelby counties until 2 p.m.

Bartholomew County sheriff issues warning to churches following vandalism incidents

Posted 1:46 pm, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 01:47PM, July 11, 2017

File photo: police car

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Authorities in Bartholomew County believe several cases of church vandalism are connected.

They say churches should be aware and prepare for potential vandalism.

Vandals damaged the Ohio Chapel United Methodist Church in Ogilville. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s office says vandals broke into the church late Friday night, smashed windows, damaged the property, and even tried to burn down the more than 100 -year-old church.

Another church, Triumphant Baptist Church, was also hit over the weekend. Exterior and security flood lights were damaged and windows were also broken.

Police say churches should take action, like installing video cameras, throughout their buildings.

“We believe there is a connection to these church vandalisms and this is a sign that the vandals aren’t going to stop,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers.

The sheriff’s office is providing extra patrols for county churches. Police say anyone who spots something suspicious should call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s