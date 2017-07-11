After dehumidifiers recalled for fire risk, woman says she can’t get refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NINEVAH, Ind. -- A central Indiana woman found out a dehumidifier she owned was on a recall list, but she said six months later she was still waiting on her refund.

Kathleen Moore lives on a lake, and uses two dehumidifiers day and night during the summer to keep her home safe. She didn't realize, though, that one of the products was actually putting her in danger.

"I didn’t think there was an issue with it until I saw what had happened to a person’s house," Moore said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, certain dehumidifiers produced by the Gree Corporation have been overheating, and have caused a reported 450 fires. The company recalled the products in 2013, and that recall recently expanded.

Moore said when she learned her dehumidifier was on the list, she unplugged it immediately and followed the company's instructions to cut the cord and send them that, along with the tags, in an envelope it provided.

"I did what they asked, and I thought, 'Well, this is simple.' And then when it kept going on another month, another month, another month, it was ridiculous," Moore said.

Six months later, Moore contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers after she still didn't have a refund. We contacted Gree's dedicated recall hotline, where a customer service representative gave us the information for a media liaison.

The company looked into Moore's account and said it never received her envelope with the necessary items, but that it would issue a courtesy refund which should arrive in the mail soon.

In the meantime, if you have trouble with a recalled product, you can file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General's Office.

Consumer Protection Division Director Betsy Isenberg said that while recalls generally happen on a federal level, her office can help you work with the company to come to a resolution.

"If they are having difficulty going through the recall process with a company, we would encourage them to contact us and we can see if we can help them in some way," Isenberg said.

You can file a complaint here.

If you have a dehumidifier and want to find out if it's on the recall list, you'll find information and a list of affected models at the link here.