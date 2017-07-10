WATCH: ISP trooper’s quick action helps save man in floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WABASH, Ind. — A state trooper is being credited for quick action in rescuing a man from a car submerged by floodwaters in northern Indiana.

State police say Trooper Dustin Rutledge went into the rushing water with a life jacket for the motorist shortly before midnight Friday along a road in Wabash County. Only the passenger side of the vehicle was visible.

Video of the rescue was released Monday by state police. It shows Rutledge entering the water with a safety line. He got a life jacket on the 60-year-old man and dragged him to safety with help from others. The man was treated at the scene.

The Wabash County sheriff's office, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Roann Volunteer Fire Department were involved in rescue.

The flooding followed heavy rains.