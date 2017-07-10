Heat and humidity return this week along with several storm chances

Posted 6:07 am, July 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:32AM, July 10, 2017

The humidity is back and is here to stay for the rest of the week. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s with heat indices in the low 90s this afternoon. The air temperature will actually reach 90 by Wednesday and temperatures will be above average through Thursday.

Some will get some thunderstorms today. The best chance is north of I-70. Few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts as the main threat. Despite the thunderstorm chance there will be a lot more dry time than wet, and if you live south of I-70 you will be hot, dry and humid today.

On Tuesday, thunderstorms will be more widespread and include all of central Indiana.

We keep the heat and humidity all week.  Right now it looks like Wednesday, Friday and Saturday will be dry.

