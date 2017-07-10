Sullivan County man arrested after police say he molested 7-year-old girl

Posted 3:41 pm, July 10, 2017, by

Aaron Burch

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators believe a Sullivan man had a 7-year-old girl fondle his private parts over the last three to six months.

That man, 26-year-old Aaron Burch, was arrested on one count of child molestation on Thursday, July 6.

State police say the investigation into the alleged molestation originated through a tip from the victim’s family.

Officers say Burch was an acquaintance of the victim’s family.

Burch was booked into the Sullivan County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s