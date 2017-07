× A risk for severe storms this evening

There is a slight risk for severe storms across central Indiana this evening. Cloud to ground lightning, large hail and damaging winds will be the main severe weather threats. The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70.

Severe storms are possible north of I-70 this evening.

There is a risk for flash flooding north of Kokomo.

7pm

8pm

9pm

10pm

11pm

Midnight