× Repeat car thief arrested after high speed chase and crash using stolen car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An accused car thief is behind bars after leading police on a high speed chase.

The chase ended with a crash on the Indy’s near southeast side just before noon Monday.

Police pursued the suspect for nearly a half hour before the chase ended in an alley way. The good news is no one got hurt and the suspect was quickly taken into custody.

It started when police spotted a car which had been reported stolen last week. Police tried to pull over the driver who instead hit the gas.

“The officer proceeded to try to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled from them,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

Officer Cook says the chase eventually wound through neighborhood streets, before the driver crashed into another vehicle and found himself handcuffed by police.

The IMPD constantly monitors the safety of citizens during police pursuits, but officers never felt the need to terminate this chase.

“Each time there’s an incident the officers have to make decisions and supervisors will monitor it and they can terminate if they feel it’s necessary,” said Cook.

The suspect, identified as Richard Bline, lived just a few doors away from where the crash ended.

Court records show this is not Bline’s first run in with police. Two different criminal charges of resisting law enforcement and auto theft were filed in May and June of this year.

Neighbors on scene complained that the home where the chase ended is a known drug house. Even after Bline’s arrest, police say they will monitor those complaints going forward.

“They’re now more aware of it being a house neighbors are concerned with and we can investigate from here on out,” said Cook.

The suspect remains behind bars tonight facing a variety of criminal charges.