Police trying to identify man in connection after finding ATM skimmers around Indy area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are trying to identify a man caught on camera placing skimming devices on ATMs around the area.

According to IMPD, several fraudulent ATM transactions have taken place since May in which skimmers took users’ personal information. On July 1, police found a skimmer at the Teachers Credit Union, 4705 S. Emerson Ave.

In the past, skimmers have been associated with gas stations, but police said ATM skimmers are easier to install and allow thieves to get even quicker access to cash by getting a card’s PIN.

One IMPD officer estimated that a thief could get “in and out in 30 seconds.” Police urged customers to take a close look at card readers when they swipe their cards.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Tips submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.