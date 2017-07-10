Police: Maryland man killed stepfather, posted photos of body on Twitter

BOWIE, Md. – A Maryland man killed his stepfather by choking him during a dispute over the weekend and then posted photos of the man’s body on social media, police say.

Police received a 911 call around 8 a.m. Saturday from a home in Bowie, Md., which is about 25 miles southwest of Baltimore. Officers found a man dead inside the garage and began looking for the man’s stepson.

As soon as police sent out an alert, his vehicle was spotted, and he led police on a chase back to the home in Bowie. His car stalled, and he tried to run off before police took him into custody, reports WJLA.

Police said the stepson tweeted out selfies on Twitter showing him lying next to his stepfather’s body.

“Upon examining the Twitter account, investigators located several pictures posted by the defendant on July 7, 2017, after 2030 hours. In one of these pictures the defendant is using his phone to take a picture of himself with the decedent’s body, as found by police upon their response to the call to 911,” according to court documents.

The photos have since been removed from the account. Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Navar Beverly.

His mother made the initial 911 call, telling police her son had killed her husband. A witness informed investigators that Beverly had told her, “I told you I would do it,” and then said his stepfather was dead in the garage.

Family members said the pair had a history of verbal and physical disputes, but neighbors said they didn’t imagine it would escalate to this level.

“I’ve seen the sheriff come there before, stuff like that, but I don’t think it was something dramatically serious for this to happen,” said neighbor Andrea Dickson.