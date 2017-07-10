Police investigate attempted Subway store robbery in downtown

Posted 10:15 am, July 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46AM, July 10, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an early Monday morning robbery attempt at a Subway restaurant in downtown Indianapolis.

Police are reporting that a man entered the store, located at the corner of Delaware and Market Street, just after 8 a.m., and produced a note demanding the lone employee open the register.

When she was unable to do so, the suspect grabbed the employee’s purse and ran off.

An eyewitness outside of the store was able to give the police a description of the suspect.

The clerk was not injured in the incident.

