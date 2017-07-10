× Officials ask for help with finding girl who went missing from Indianapolis one year ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen girl from Indianapolis.

Inicia Velasquez went missing one year ago on July 10, 2016. Now 17-years-old, she was last seen in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Authorities say she may be back in Indianapolis, or she may still be in Lincoln or Omaha, Nebraska.

She is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Velasquez is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.