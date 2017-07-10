Officials ask for help with finding girl who may be in Indianapolis

Posted 12:43 pm, July 10, 2017, by , Updated at 01:03PM, July 10, 2017

Inicia Velasquez

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen girl who may be in Indianapolis.

Inicia Velasquez went missing one year ago on July 10, 2016. Now 17-years-old, she was last seen in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Authorities say she may be in Indianapolis,  or she may still be in Lincoln or Omaha, Nebraska.

She is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Velasquez is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s