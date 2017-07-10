Logansport couple killed after plane crashes in Ohio pond

Posted 11:58 am, July 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:09PM, July 10, 2017

BEVERLY, Ohio — A Logansport couple was killed when their  small plane crashed in southeastern Ohio, WLFI reports.

According to WTAP, the remains of a man and women were found in a retention pond in Beverly, Ohio, which is about 75 miles southeast of Columbus.

Authorities believe the PA 28 aircraft departed Logansport, Indiana on Saturday morning and crashed sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The plane was reported missing after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

A Civil Air Patrol aircrew searched a pond near the AEP Waterford Facility for about an hour before the wreckage from the plane was found, WTAP reports.

The victims were identified as pilot Umamaheswara Kalapatapu, 63, and his wife Sitha-Gita Kalapatapu, 61.According to WLFI, the Kalapatapus were psychiatrists, and they owned Raj Clinics in Logansport.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash, and it is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Just a few months ago, Umamaheswara  wrote a long post on Facebook about his love of flying:

