Indianapolis Colts to hold 2 open practice sessions during training camp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have finalized their day-to-day agenda for training camp, which for the first time will be held at the team’s Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and offer limited access to fans.

Players report to camp July 29 and the only two practices open to the public are the first full-squad workout – July 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium – and Aug. 5 at Warren Central High School.

Access to the Lucas Oil Stadium session begins at 11:30 a.m. with Touchdown Town/Colts City events. Stadium doors open at 12:30 p.m. and practice runs from 2:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. The day concludes with a showing of the movie “Sing’’ at 5 p.m.

Free tickets to the Lucas Oil practice are available at colts.com/camp.

Activities for the Aug. 5 Warren Central practice begin at 4 p.m. with practice commencing at 6 p.m. The session is free to the public, but space is limited and seating will be based on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking also limited.

The remainder of the camp schedule impacts only the team and the media, and includes joint practices with the Detroit Lions Aug. 10-11. The two teams open the preseason Aug. 13 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Daily practices: July 29 (Lucas Oil Stadium), July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Aug. 5 (Warren Central), Aug. 6, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Aug. 10 (Lions), Aug. 11 (Lions), Aug. 14, Aug. 15, Aug. 16, Aug. 17.

Since relocating to Indy in 1984, the Colts had held open training camps at Anderson University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute.

