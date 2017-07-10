× Ice cream social, Black Expo Summer Celebration, and Christmas in July Fun Run to produce busy traffic week in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Not only is the Summer heating up but so are the events that will occur in downtown Indianapolis this week.

Kids Day with the Indianapolis Fever on Wednesday, the American Dairy Association Ice Cream Social on Monument Circle Friday and a week long of activities and events with the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration will produce increased vehicle and foot traffic on the city streets this week.

Drivers are reminded that street parking may be restricted in the areas of these events and that closures or other restrictions may be done by police as needed to help facilitate traffic through those areas.

Here are just a few of the events happening in downtown Indianapolis this week:

Wednesday, July 12

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The west curb lane of Pennsylvania Street will be closed in front of Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the Indiana Fever vs. San Antonio Kids Day. Expect increased bus traffic on Pennsylvania from 9 a.m. – noon.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Thursday, July 13

The center block of Georgia Street (between Illinois and Meridian streets) will be closed 5 – 9 p.m. for the CCA Summer Action Summit food truck event.

Friday, July 14

The SouthEast Quadrant of Monument Circle will be closed 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for the American Dairy Association Indiana Ice Cream Social.

Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

North and St. Clair streets will be closed between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets from 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. Saturday for Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Music Heritage Festival I, being held on the American Legion Mall. Additional streets will be closed 6 p.m. – midnight:

Meridian Street between St. Clair and Michigan streets

Pennsylvania Street between St. Clair and Michigan streets

North Street between Illinois and Meridian

Saturday, July 15

The Christmas in July Half Marathon will begin and end at Tow Yard Brewing. Streets along the route will be closed on a rolling basis from 7 – 11 a.m. Most of the run takes place south and east of Downtown.

12th Street between Central and Park avenues will be closed 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. for the Landmarks Treasure Hunt.

Special Events

Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration will be taking place at the Convention Center throughout the week. The Music Heritage Festival II will be held Saturday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday afternoon and Friday evening.

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field evenings Thursday – Saturday and Sunday evening.