7-Eleven celebrates 90th birthday by giving away free Slurpees

7-Eleven convenience stores across the country are celebrating the chain’s 90th birthday with free Slurpees.

The tradition started on the retailer’s 75th birthday in 2002. Participating U.S. stores will give away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or while supplies last.

Slurpee fans can try the new Cotton Candy Slurpee flavor, and they can also up their selfie game with new Slurpee Chrome Dome Lids and Chrome Dome Cups.

7-Eleven’s big birthday bash will continue all week long. Slurpee-lovers who purchase seven Slurpee drinks July 12-18 and scan the mobile app will receive 11 Slurpee drinks free. The coupons may be redeemed one at a time or all at once by August 31, 2017.

Find a 7-Eleven in your area by using the store locator here.