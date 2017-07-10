× 48-year-old Fishers man dies after kayak overturns in White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department says one of the two men pulled from the White River Sunday has died.

Family of 48-year-old Lawrance Morrissey told fire officials that he passed away after his kayak overturned, sending him and an unidentified 54-year-old man into the water.

Officials at the scene said the kayakers hit a “boil line” at a low dam.

Family says Morrissey was a real estate broker in Fishers. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

“He will be missed dearly by his surviving wife, kids, parents and three sisters,” said family.

Both of the men were experienced kayakers, according to authorities. They were reportedly wearing life vests and clothes, but a deadly hydraulic stripped them of their vests and clothes.

Officials say the condition of the other man has greatly improved and he is doing well.