Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of central, northern Indiana until midnight

48-year-old Fishers man dies after kayak overturns in White River

Posted 6:38 pm, July 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:49PM, July 10, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department says one of the two men pulled from the White River Sunday has died.

Family of 48-year-old Lawrance Morrissey told fire officials that he passed away after his kayak overturned, sending him and an unidentified 54-year-old man into the water.

Officials at the scene said the kayakers hit a “boil line” at a low dam.

Family says Morrissey was a real estate broker in Fishers. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

“He will be missed dearly by his surviving wife, kids, parents and three sisters,” said family.

Both of the men were experienced kayakers, according to authorities.  They were reportedly wearing life vests and clothes, but a deadly hydraulic stripped them of their vests and clothes.

Officials say the condition of the other man has greatly improved and he is doing well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s