United Methodist men spent their Saturday serving the community

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Around one thousand men from United Methodist church came to Indianapolis this weekend to serve the community as part of the National Gathering of United Methodist Men.

The events of the weekend took place at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on 86th St. in Indianapolis.

Around 10.5 tons of potatoes were bagged for distribution to hungry Hoosiers in the community.

The men also constructed wheelchair ramps for homes in the area and they also built 24 hand-cranked mobility carts for international distribution.

They were built for those who cannot walk and have limited access to power sources.

In addition to the projects, the men took part in 19 workshops and listened to many keynote speakers.