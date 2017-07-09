Search For Missing Kayaker Continues

File photo

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – DNR officials have resumed the search this morning for a kayaker who went missing Saturday evening.

Emergency officials were called out to Big Walnut Creek near the Putnam County Fairground shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night when a group of kayakers noticed one of their friends was no longer with the group.  Friends found the kayak, but their friend was not with it.

Dive teams searched for the missing man before calling off the search last night.

