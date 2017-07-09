× Report: Pacers trade C.J. Miles to Raptors for Cory Joseph

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have agreed to trade SF C.J. Miles to the Toronto Raptors for PG Cory Joseph, according to an ESPN report.

The deal reportedly is a sign-and-trade involving Miles, who was a free agent.

He is expected to sign a three-year deal in Toronto worth $25 million, according to ESPN.

Joseph spent most of last season as the back-up point guard to Kyle Lowry, but did start during a stretch of the second half while Lowry was out.

He played well in the starting role and averaged 9.3 PPG with a respectable 45% from the field.

In his last game with Toronto in the playoffs against Cleveland, he had a double-double where he scored 20 points and had 12 assists.

It is unclear if Joseph will compete for the starting point guard job as the Pacers recently signed free-agent Darren Collision.

Joseph will count for $7.6M against the cap and has a player option for the 2018-19 season.