Officials believe children playing with matches caused damaging fire on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators believe two children playing with matches caused a fire at their great grandmother’s house on the northeast side Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 5500 block of Culver Street around 2:46 p.m. Crews started an aggressive attack and got the blaze under control around 3:07 p.m.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. Officials say there were no working smoke alarms inside. No one was injured during the incident.

The 75-year-old great grandmother told investigators that she was in her living room when her 6-year-old great grandchild came and told her the bedroom was on fire. She then grabbed the child and her 15-month-old great grandchild and evacuated.

The matches were reportedly used to light fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday and were left in the house.

Fire officials say this is the second fire in two days in the IFD service district where unattended children, playing with lighters and/or matches, were the cause of fires in homes with no working smoke alarm.

The Indianapolis Fire Department wants to remind residents to keep all lighters and matches out of reach of young children. If you need a smoke alarm, call 327-6093 and someone from the IFD Fire and Life Safety Division will assist you.