Authorities ask public to help find vandal(s) who set fire, broke windows at Columbus church

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the vandalism of a Columbus church.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says someone set at least one room on fire at the Ohio Chapel United Methodist Church at 111275 W 525 S.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate around 2:19 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found that a basement room was intentional set on fire. Luckily, the blaze reportedly extinguished itself before someone discovered it.

Authorities also found that the majority of the church’s windows were busted out and many items were broken or busted throughout the building.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public to help them find who is responsible for the vandalism. If you have any information that may help authorities or if you were in the area between July 7 and July 8, contact Detective Will Kinman at 812-565-5926 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line: 812-379-1712.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Investigators Association of Arson Investigators in cooperation with the Indian State Fire Marshal and the property insurance companies in Indiana.