2 men hospitalized after kayak overturns on White River near Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men were rescued Sunday afternoon after their kayak overturned on the White River.

Authorities were called to the scene near the 7300 block of Westfield Blvd. around 12:15 p.m. That’s near the Monon bridge.

Officials at the scene say the kayakers, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, hit a “boil line” at a low dam. Both were wearing lifejackets.

Officials say CPR was initiated immediately following the rescue. The men were taken Methodist Hospital in critical condition.